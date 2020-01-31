Success Strategies

The Tried and True Habits of Millionaires

These routines crop up over and over again in the lives of seven-figure earners.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner details five rich habits required for multi-millionaire status. They include the following:

  1. Successful people surrounding you. Rose points to a popular quote: "Show me your friends, I'll show you your future." If you want to live a motivated and ambitious life, surround yourself with motivated and ambitious people. 
  2. A love of failure. Failure can be hugely positive. It represents the bravery necessary to take risks and put yourself out there. 
  3. The ability to say "no." Saying "no" lets you place a high value on your goals. On the other side, saying "yes" to everything will quickly decrease your mental reserves. 
  4. Be comfortable being uncomfortable. Entrepreneurs must become comfortable with the prospect of surprises and the unexpected. 

Click the video to hear more.

