Marcus Allen Explains Why Greatness Is Not Given - It's Earned

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen talks about how his unique upbringing taught him the importance of focus and perseverance.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen shares his thoughts on how his parents taught him the value of hard work and why he believes nothing worthwhile is given — it must be earned.

Allen and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a variety of topics, including why Allen's fashion sense was ahead of the game, how much a “free lunch” can actually cost you and why Allen looked forward to the times when his quarterbacks threw an interception. The pair also chat about how to handle fear and why the most important thing is identifying what you want in life.

