Risk

What's Your Appetite for Risk?

Matt Wan, CEO and founder of Momentous, talks about how risk-taking shaped his entrepreneurial journey as a young CEO.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Matt Wan, CEO and founder of Momentous, talks about how he weighed the decision to drop out of Harvard by evaluating the opportunity costs and why his approach to risk has helped him to succeed as an entrepreneur.

Wan and The Playbook host David Meltzer share their thoughts on how to maximize the value of your education, why there is no perfect path for entrepreneurs and the importance of having an open-minded approach that understands that any short term losses can become long term gains. The pair also chat about how entrepreneurs can apply the Monty Hall problem to their own business goals.

Related: How to Build a Mindset That Will Keep You Inspired, No Matter What

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.