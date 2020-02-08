What's Your Appetite for Risk?

Matt Wan, CEO and founder of Momentous, talks about how risk-taking shaped his entrepreneurial journey as a young CEO.

February 8, 2020 1 min read

Matt Wan, CEO and founder of Momentous, talks about how he weighed the decision to drop out of Harvard by evaluating the opportunity costs and why his approach to risk has helped him to succeed as an entrepreneur.

Wan and The Playbook host David Meltzer share their thoughts on how to maximize the value of your education, why there is no perfect path for entrepreneurs and the importance of having an open-minded approach that understands that any short term losses can become long term gains. The pair also chat about how entrepreneurs can apply the Monty Hall problem to their own business goals.

