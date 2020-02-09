Digital Marketing

Digital Marketing Hacks for 2020

Carlos Gil shares his thoughts on why almost everything we see on social media is an illusion.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Carlos Gil, CEO and founder of Gil Media Co., talks about his career journey, including dropping out of school and selling shoes, before realizing his passion for digital marketing.

Gil and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about why the images portrayed on social media give us a false sense of reality and why investing in new social media platforms isn’t always a great idea. The pair also share their best practices for advertising on LinkedIn, Instagram and beyond.

