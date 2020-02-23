Sports

Creating Social Change Through Sports

Nick Keller, founder and CEO of Benchmark, shares his thoughts on how sports can be used to solve problems big and small.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
On this episode of The Playbook, Benchmark Founder and CEO Nick Keller sits down to share his thoughts on:
  • Why sports bring together all aspects of society and create opportunities to solve local and global issues [5:37].
  • How sports can promote better mental health for anyone who is willing to be vulnerable [14:19].
  • Why he loves hiring people who are autonomous and restless [20:00].
  • How to take advantage of consumers’ changing preferences for ethical businesses [22:55].

