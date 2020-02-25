Rudy Ruettiger Explains How Every Underdog Has Their Day
The motivational speaker and inspiration for the film 'Rudy' talks about being bold enough to chase your dreams and knowing the right time to quit.
1 min read
On this episode of The Playbook, Rudy Ruettiger, motivational speaker and inspiration for the film Rudy, discusses:
- Why getting inspired is a prerequisite for achieving your dreams and how he was inspired by the movie Rocky [4:51].
- How to better connect with others by practicing patience and refining your message [8:29].
- Why he didn’t let getting blown off by screenwriter Angelo Pizzo stop him from making the movie [9:44].
- How he handled being given 48 hours to secure approval from Notre Dame in order to make the movie [16:25].