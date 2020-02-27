Lessons

Why You Should Treat Your Bosses Like Coaches

Holly McPeak, three-time Olympian and owner of Elite Beach Volleyball Club, shares some of her thoughts on how to be a great coach and why you should never take no for an answer.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Three-time Olympian Holly McPeak talks about how coaches and competitors overlooked her due to her height and why she believes you should treat your bosses like they are coaches. She and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics including how playing sports helps prepare you for life after your athletic career, how to overcome doubters and people who underestimate you and the three Ds that have led to her success. They discuss the differences between kids in their generation and kids in this current generation that they are now coaching. They also break down the power of not taking no for an answer and making a plan for your own success.

