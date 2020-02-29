Big Ideas Require Massive Action

Matt Lombardi and Kevin Moran, co-founders of the CBD company beam, talk about how their athletic careers prepared them to build a brand.

February 29, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Matt Lombardi and Kevin Moran, co-founders of the CBD company Beam, chat about how they discovered CBD due to their injury-shortened athletic careers and what sets their products apart from competitors in the space.

Lombardi, Moran, and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a range of topics including the stresses that come along with raising capital for a startup, how to stand out from a branding perspective and why entrepreneurship can be a lonely endeavor. The trio also share their thoughts on the benefits of having an athlete's mindset, as well as how they’ve leveraged their relationships in the sports industry.

Related: Why You Should Treat Your Bosses Like Coaches