How This Comedian Overcame Chronic Pain and Disability to Build Her Media Career
Nicole Arbour discusses her story and the way she changed her life.
On this episode of The Playbook, comedian and entertainer Nicole Arbour shares her thoughts on a variety of topics, including:
- How hearing Denzel Washington’s voice in her head inspired her to change her mindset and life [3:24].
- Her beginnings as a YouTuber and how she finally found a way to use her comedy to heal herself [10:08].
- Why the death of Robin Williams changed her views on life and happiness [14:09].
- Why the No. 1 issue that all people have is that they’re “full of sh*t” [26:48].
