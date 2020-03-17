Personal Health

How This Comedian Overcame Chronic Pain and Disability to Build Her Media Career

Nicole Arbour discusses her story and the way she changed her life.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, comedian and entertainer Nicole Arbour shares her thoughts on a variety of topics, including: 

  • How hearing Denzel Washington’s voice in her head inspired her to change her mindset and life [3:24].
  • Her beginnings as a YouTuber and how she finally found a way to use her comedy to heal herself [10:08].
  • Why the death of Robin Williams changed her views on life and happiness [14:09].
  • Why the No. 1 issue that all people have is that they’re “full of sh*t” [26:48].

Related: Emmy-Winning Journalist Maria Bartiromo Explains What the Requirements of Winning

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.