Sleep

Why Missing Sleep to Work More Isn't a Badge of Honor Anymore

Katie Couric and Sleep Number President and CEO Shelly Ibach chat about the health benefits of quality sleep.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, Katie Couric and Shelly Ibach, the president and CEO of Sleep Number, share their thoughts on:

  • Why “not needing sleep” is no longer a badge of honor thanks to shifting perspectives about sleep’s importance [2:14].
  • The values that have fueled Couric’s drive to make a positive impact on the world [7:51].
  • Why individualism is not only an important part of Ibach’s life but also Sleep Number’s mission in serving its customers [10:58].
  • Their two best pieces of advice to ensure you live a happy life [24:48].

Related: You Don't Have to Be a Rocket Scientist to Think Like One

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.