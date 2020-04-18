Resilience

Real Business Owners Don't Avoid Pain

Trevor Cowley and Kale Goodman, serial entrepreneurs and business partners, share how surviving tough financial times prepare an entrepreneur for future successes.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Trevor Cowley and Kale Goodman, serial entrepreneurs and business partners, talk about some valuable lessons they’ve learned about financial stability while launching businesses like Easier Accounting and 60 Day Credit Repair, as well as how they are working to help small business owners of all kinds to grow and develop.

Cowley, Goodman and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a variety of topics, including why schools neglect to teach students basic skills like budgeting, why you need to evaluate your lifestyle and business operations during tough times and how to create a partnership agreement that ensures equitable profit distribution.

