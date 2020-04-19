The Best Ways for Your Business to Respond During Difficult Times
Save your business first.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.On this episode of The Playbook, World Emblem International CEO and President Randy Carr shares his thoughts on:
- How Carr and his team created a plan to handle today’s shifting environment and save their business [4:01].
- Why World Emblem International’s core values are an even greater point of focus for the leadership team [5:55].
- How Carr serves as a mentor to other business owners who have never experienced an economic downturn [15:23].
- Maintaining the inspiration needed to overcome fear and provide value to yourself and those who are counting on you [20:03].