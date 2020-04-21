Can Cold Exposure Help Improve Your Long-Term Health?
Plus, David Meltzer and Wim Hof break down how belief can help make your goals a reality.
On this episode of The Playbook, the "Iceman" Wim Hof, creator of the Wim Hof Method, provides his insights on:
- How he uses cold exposure to teach people to deal with the stresses in their lives [6:13].
- The 40-Day Quarantine Challenge he is putting on to help people optimize their cardiovascular systems while staying at home [7:42].
- Why believing in something turns you into an alchemist who can utilize the power of your own thought [13:10].
