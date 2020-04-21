Personal Health

Can Cold Exposure Help Improve Your Long-Term Health?

Plus, David Meltzer and Wim Hof break down how belief can help make your goals a reality.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, the "Iceman" Wim Hof, creator of the Wim Hof Method, provides his insights on:

  • How he uses cold exposure to teach people to deal with the stresses in their lives [6:13].
  • The 40-Day Quarantine Challenge he is putting on to help people optimize their cardiovascular systems while staying at home [7:42].
  • Why believing in something turns you into an alchemist who can utilize the power of your own thought [13:10].

Related: The Best Ways for Your Business to Respond During Difficult Times

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.