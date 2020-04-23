Fashion

How the CEO of Moral Code Footwear Blends Fashion and Compassion

Mark Kohlenberg explains the importance of sustainability and reinvention.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mark Kohlenberg, CEO and Founder of Moral Code Footwear, shares how he found a career in the footwear industry by chance. He also talks about how the business has helped him to unlock his tenacity and find the passion to confront the constant change that occurs in the fashion world.

Kohlenberg and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a variety of topics, including how sustainability trends impact the market today and in the future, the necessity of reinvention for fashion entrepreneurs and the biggest changes they’ve seen in today’s workforce. The pair also converse about their drive to be compassionate capitalists who make a positive impact on those around them.

