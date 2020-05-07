How Long Does It Take to Form a New Habit?

May 7, 2020 1 min read

Ford Seeman, the founder of Forest Founders and Righteous Causes Inc., shares his thoughts on some of the different ways that our daily choices are unknowingly hurting the planet, as well as how our current business and social climate offers an opportunity to reflect on life and create new based on your reflections.

Seeman and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics including why “wantrepreneurs” are those who don’t learn lessons from their mistakes, how long it really takes to create a new habit and how Ford is working to empower socially conscious startups with funding and mentorship.

