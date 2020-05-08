How One Entrepreneur's Bamboo Bikes Are Changing Lives (and the Environment) in Ghana

May 8, 2020 1 min read

Bernice Dapaah started Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative as way to create jobs for Ghana's youth.

"The company uses Ghana's own grown bamboo to manufacture bicycles instead of steal," Dapaah told Jessica Abo. "The company is already helping reverse CO2 emissions that will come from the transport sector between 2005 and 2030."

Daapah is an alumni of Harvard University's Executive Education Program, an ambassador of the World Bamboo Organization and a member of the World Economic Forum Global Agenda Council on Biodiversity and Natural Capital. She is launching a new program that would enable her company to donate more than 10,000 bicycles to students in Ghana, and she is working toward building a childcare facility to help the company employ and support more women.

While Dapaah has dedicated the past 10 years to creating her business, she says it has been an uphill journey. But no matter what challenges you face in life, Dapaah says, "With hard work and determination, you can achieve your goals."