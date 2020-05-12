Business Ideas

The 3 Things It Takes to Turn a Billion-Dollar Business Idea Into Reality

John Sculley, the chairman and CMO of RxAdvance, talks about how he is applying the lessons he learned while leading Pepsi and Apple.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, John Sculley, the chairman and CMO of RxAdvance, shares his insights on:

  • The strategy he used to identify the opportunity in RxAdvance [3:26].
  • How you can use exponential time to your advantage as an entrepreneur or innovator [7:47].
  • How his best piece of life advice is aligned with his mission to be insatiably curious [18:49].

