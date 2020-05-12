The 3 Things It Takes to Turn a Billion-Dollar Business Idea Into Reality
John Sculley, the chairman and CMO of RxAdvance, talks about how he is applying the lessons he learned while leading Pepsi and Apple.
1 min read
On this episode of The Playbook, John Sculley, the chairman and CMO of RxAdvance, shares his insights on:
- The strategy he used to identify the opportunity in RxAdvance [3:26].
- How you can use exponential time to your advantage as an entrepreneur or innovator [7:47].
- How his best piece of life advice is aligned with his mission to be insatiably curious [18:49].
