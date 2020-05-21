How Donating an Organ Changed This Entrepreneur's Life

May 21, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Anil Srivatsa, the managing trustee of the Gift of Life Adventure Foundation, provides insight into how the process of donating his kidney to his brother changed the way that he looks at life, helping him prioritize love over fear. Srivatsva talks about how he launched his nonprofit organization, as well as his life goal to unravel the misconceptions of organ donation and raise awareness worldwide.

Srivatsa and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics, including how to shift the paradigm from fear to love, why a high salary does not equate to happiness and more.

Related: Why You Shouldn't Take Yourself So Seriously