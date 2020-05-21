Doing Good

How Donating an Organ Changed This Entrepreneur's Life

Anil Srivatsa shares the simple steps you can take today in order to make a difference in someone else's life.
VIP Contributor
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Anil Srivatsa, the managing trustee of the Gift of Life Adventure Foundation, provides insight into how the process of donating his kidney to his brother changed the way that he looks at life, helping him prioritize love over fear. Srivatsva talks about how he launched his nonprofit organization, as well as his life goal to unravel the misconceptions of organ donation and raise awareness worldwide.

Srivatsa and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics, including how to shift the paradigm from fear to love, why a high salary does not equate to happiness and more.

