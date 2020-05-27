Why This Entrepreneur Treats His Ego Like a Speaker System's Volume
This CEO and entrepreneur explains the most valuable lessons he's learned about ego and bringing light into the lives of others.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
On this episode of The Playbook, If & Co. CEO Ben Baller shares his thoughts on:
- What his experience becoming the first Asian American to play football and basketball at his college taught him about competition [2:05].
- The realization he’s come to about complainers and oversensitivity in our society [9:33].
- How he’s able to find the light in challenging situations [13:27].