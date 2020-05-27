Ego

Why This Entrepreneur Treats His Ego Like a Speaker System's Volume

This CEO and entrepreneur explains the most valuable lessons he's learned about ego and bringing light into the lives of others.
VIP Contributor
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, If & Co. CEO Ben Baller shares his thoughts on:

  • What his experience becoming the first Asian American to play football and basketball at his college taught him about competition [2:05].
  • The realization he’s come to about complainers and oversensitivity in our society [9:33].
  • How he’s able to find the light in challenging situations [13:27].

