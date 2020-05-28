Side Hustle

7 Side Hustles That Pay $150 Per Hour

Do these part-time gigs really pay as much as you think?
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Side hustles are more popular than ever. As certified financial planner Jeff Rose notes, these opportunities can either help you create additional revenue or force you to confront the idea that you could be doing more. But, some of the claims about profitability and return on your investment can be dubious. 

In this video, Rose wants to separate fact from fiction by looking at a listicle of seven side hustles that pay $150 per hour and using his knowledge and experience to break down whether that’s a realistic explanation.

Watch the full video to see the seven side hustles and whether you can really make $150 an hour by doing them.

