Creating Community and Connectivity Through Food

Maddy Alfano, the owner and president of Maria’s Italian Kitchen, shares some of the most valuable lessons she’s learned from watching her family’s forays into the service industry and the impact that a sense of community and connectivity has upon customers.

Alfano and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a range of topics, including how Maddy’s personally delivered more than 1,000 donated meals to frontline workers during the crisis and ways that technology will be used to help promote safety and physical distancing in the restaurant industry going forward. The pair also share insights on why the true value of higher education comes from learning to think differently and the benefits of being an observer of the world around you.

