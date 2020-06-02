Branding

5 Ways You Can Develop a Brand

The co-founder of Label the Agency shares her brand development tips to help entrepreneurs save time and money.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Label the Agency is a female-run entertainment marketing agency based in Los Angeles that focuses on events, celebrities and brand development. Co-founder Monica Jaramillo says that when it comes to developing a brand, you have to know who you are and what your purpose is. “You need to know who you're targeting, and you need to be able to tell somebody who you are in one to two sentences,” she says.

Before lockdown went into effect, Jaramillo sat down with Jessica Abo to share her do's and don'ts when it comes to brand development and awareness.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur