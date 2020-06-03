Cash Flow

Is Now the Right Time to Start a Business, and How Can I Manage My Cash Flow?

These financial advisors respond to viewer questions and help you decide what's right for your business.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

In a previous video, Xero U.S. Country Manager Ben Richmond and certified public accountant Amanda Aguillard broke down how business owners can optimize cash flow during a crisis. Those cash flow issues could include late payments, which could, in turn, trigger a chain reaction that you want to avoid if at all possible.

Here, Richmond and Aguillard respond to some of the questions they received from viewers after completing that webinar. They start with an important question for all Entrepreneur readers: Is now a good time to start a business, and how can I go about that?

Watch the video to see how you can adapt to address the current climate and hear more from these two experts on how you can optimize cash flow.

Related: How Business Owners Can Optimize Cash Flow During A Crisis

