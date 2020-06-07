Sports

Michael Jordan's Lessons Revealed in 'The Last Dance'

'The Last Dance' Producer Jon Weinbach talks how his team landed the record-breaking documentary series on Michael Jordan.
VIP Contributor
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
On this episode of The Playbook, Mandalay Sports Media Executive VP and The Last Dance Producer Jon Weinbach shares his insights on:
  • How his background in journalism and work with ESPN positioned him to build a career in media [0:57].
  • Hearing about the “mythical Jordan footage” and how The Last Dance came to fruition [3:40].
  • Why he believes the timing was perfect to tell the story of the Bulls' 1997-98 season [8:39].
  • Why the biggest key in finding the right career is knowing what you don’t want to pursue [20:38].

