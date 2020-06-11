How a Systematic Approach Can Ensure Your Business Is Committed to Making a Positive Impact

June 11, 2020 1 min read

Lilli Gordon, the CEO and founder of First Aid , shares how playing to her analytical strengths has taught her to be objective and disciplined as an entrepreneur. Gordon also explains her efforts to incorporate social causes into the company’s DNA.

Gordon and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a variety of topics, including the most valuable skill a founder can have when building a business, how mentors can help shape your career path and life and how First Aid Beauty is fighting the student loan crisis to help people chase their dreams.

