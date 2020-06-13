Achieving Your Goals Begins With Clarifying Your Vision

June 13, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Carey Conley and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics, including how your first action of the day can set the tone for your life, the process of taking your vision and making it real by focusing on pragmatic steps. Carey also offers a simple exercise to help anyone clarify a vision for their future.

Related: How a Systematic Approach Can Ensure Your Business Is Committed to Making a Positive Impact