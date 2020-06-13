Goals

Achieving Your Goals Begins With Clarifying Your Vision

Author and motivational speaker Carey Conley shares some of the strategies she teaches to help women establish and fulfill their goals.
Carey Conley and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics, including how your first action of the day can set the tone for your life, the process of taking your vision and making it real by focusing on pragmatic steps. Carey also offers a simple exercise to help anyone clarify a vision for their future.

