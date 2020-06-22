Amazon

Why Selling on Amazon Is Not a Sales Strategy

The pandemic forced Amazon to stop shipping "non-essential" products with its usual two-day commitment, and that change impacted many brands that rely solely on the Amazon platform.
Contributor
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ju Rhyu, co-founder of Hero Cosmetics, was a guest at the most recent Startup Story Live, an extension of the hit podcast The Startup Story that gives everyone in attendance direct access to founders. The two-day live stream event, which streamed to 77 different countries, allowed founders to share the tactics and strategies they have employed to stabilize their current businesses. 

During her time at Startup Story Live, Rhyu explains how she discovered her pimple-care patch while working for Samsung in South Korea. From that discovery, Rhyu rebranded that product as the Mighty Patch and brought it to the United States in 2018 by way of Amazon.

Her initial launch strategy was to test the market and messaging via Amazon, but an omni-channel strategy was always her intention. Once the market accepted the Mighty Patch, Rhyu immediately garnered the attention of retailers like Anthropology and CVS. Rhyu explained the importance of this omni-channel strategy — so many brands launch on Amazon and never diversify because of the volume and success they see on that platform. The challenge with a single-channel strategy is that it is vulnerable to external disruption, even for Amazon.

