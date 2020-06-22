Why You're Having Vivid Dreams, and How Some Sleep Supplements Can Trigger Nightmares
Struggling to get a good night's rest? This might be why.
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Over 5.8 million people have been searching online to find out why they've been having strange dreams and nightmares during the coronavirus pandemic. In this video, Ben Angel shares why, breaking down how one particular sleep supplement can even trigger nightmares.
Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back, and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book, Unstoppable, today.