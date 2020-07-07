Passion Is the Marrow of Success

July 7, 2020 1 min read

Dan Aykroyd is an actor, comedian, filmmaker, and entrepreneur, famous for his contributions to The Blues Brothers, Ghostbusters, and the House of Blues venues, among others. Aykroyd talks with #ThePlaybook host David Meltzer about Crystal Head Vodka, the spirits brand he co-founded, and his business approach.

Aykroyd speaks about his prioritization of fun, which motivated him to pursue a business opportunity to import Patrón Tequila into Canada and to enter the $50 billion vodka market with an additive-free vodka bottled in glass skull-shaped containers.

Aykroyd talks about his ingredients for success, including aiming for impeccable quality, incentivizing employee loyalty, and passion — which he describes as “the marrow of potential success.” He also speaks of the need for businesses to purge themselves of negative energy originating in employees who besmirch and undermine co-workers and psychically drain the company.

Aykroyd also talks about how, on a societal level, we face a common adversary — proponents of evil, genocide and inconsideration — and should work together to share our light and fight to rid ourselves of these dark forces.

