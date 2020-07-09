Entrepreneurs

Achieving Success the Faster Way

The Founder and CEO of Faster Way to Fat Loss talks about how her personal health struggles led her to develop a fitness program and build a business.
VIP Contributor
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Amanda Tress is the founder and CEO of Faster Way to Fat Loss, a virtual intermittent fasting fitness and nutrition business. Tress talks with #ThePlaybook host David Meltzer about the health issues she dealt with in college and how overcoming them motivated her to help others achieve their fitness goals.

Tress speaks about high blood pressure and other health issues she faced in high school and college. She talks about her research for a solution that led her to get healthy with a nutrition and exercise regimen. The experience motivated her to start her business, while still in college, to empower others to feel the way she did.

Tress refined her fitness and nutrition program through trial and error and with an advisory board of physicians. The Faster Way to Fat Loss program focuses on intermittent fasting, macronutrient tracking, and 30-minute workouts.

Tress talks about the importance of faith and a purpose-driven mindset for staying motivated and achieving goals. She also speaks about her business’s certification program, which allows members to promote and run Faster Way to Fat Loss programs themselves, and how she leverages affiliates, promotional items and micro-influencers on social media to market and expand her brand.

