The More Competition, the Better

The Chairman of the Alkaline Water Company discusses how greater competition in the premium water category serves to validate their role as pioneers.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Aaron Keay is the Chairman of the Alkaline Water Company, a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters and CBD-infused products. Keay shares with #ThePlaybook host David Meltzer about how his professional sports background helps him in business, the rise of premium water and his water consumption tip. 

Keay talks about the lessons he learned while playing professional soccer that he’s applied to his business career, including the importance of leadership, accountability, honesty and humility. He also speaks about the company’s early strategy to focus on big-bottle alkaline water and how it has since diversified to include small bottles, flavored waters and CBD-infused products. 

Keay speaks about the increased competition in the alkaline water market, particularly as Smartwater — owned by Coca-Cola — has introduced its alkaline water. This competition, Keay says, validates the category and his company’s role as pioneers and innovators.

As an expert on hydration, Keay recommends that we not drink water with our meals and refrain from drinking water beginning half an hour before eating. He says this will allow the digestive system to better absorb nutrients and enzymes from the food we’re eating.  

