Starting a Business

The Entrepreneur's Playbook Always Shifts

The founder of Würkin Stiffs, a magnetic collar stays company, talks about turning his invention into a growing business.
VIP Contributor
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jonathan Boos is the founder of Würkin Stiffs, which sells shirt collar stays with embedded magnets. Boos talks with #ThePlaybook host David Meltzer about developing his collar stays, growing his business, the lessons he learned from his experience on Shark Tank and how he’s helping his retail partners right now.

Boos talks about sibling rivalry with his twin brother, growing up in his family’s business and early work experiences in the auto industry. He speaks about the inspiration that led to his invention of the magnetic collar stay in 2005.

Boos relates how he started selling his invention from the back of his car to specialty men’s stores with his wife’s help beginning in 2006. In 2010, Boos was approached by Shark Tank and invited to participate. Boos describes his experience on the show and his regret for turning down the funding offered after the episode’s taping.

Boos also talks about his company’s shift due to COVID and how he is attempting to aid his retail partners by implementing drop-shipping and profit-sharing from sales of existing inventory.

Related: The More Competition, the Better

