Taking Control of Your Brand

July 21, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Arianny Celeste is a UFC Octagon Girl and the founder of Girlfriend Box, a jewelry gifting subscription service. She talks with #ThePlaybook host David Meltzer about creating and managing her brand on social media, the evolution of her business and her relationship with money.

Celeste discusses joining the UFC and connecting with millions of fans. She talks about leveraging Twitter, Facebook and MySpace to build her brand and how she started selling her calendars and merchandise.

Celeste describes the origins of Girlfriend Box, initially a fashion subscription service, and how it has relaunched as a jewelry gifting service. She talks about the importance of getting professional agreements in writing when working with friends.

Celeste talks about how good it feels to help others and why she is raising funds to buy PPE for nurses in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Celeste and Meltzer discuss their daily gratitude practices and the rewards of a positive outlook about money, which she describes as a form of energy.

