Entrepreneurs

Taking Control of Your Brand

UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste shares what she has learned about starting her business, Girlfriend Box.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Arianny Celeste is a UFC Octagon Girl and the founder of Girlfriend Box, a jewelry gifting subscription service. She talks with #ThePlaybook host David Meltzer about creating and managing her brand on social media, the evolution of her business and her relationship with money. 

Celeste discusses joining the UFC and connecting with millions of fans. She talks about leveraging Twitter, Facebook and MySpace to build her brand and how she started selling her calendars and merchandise. 

Celeste describes the origins of Girlfriend Box, initially a fashion subscription service, and how it has relaunched as a jewelry gifting service. She talks about the importance of getting professional agreements in writing when working with friends.

Celeste talks about how good it feels to help others and why she is raising funds to buy PPE for nurses in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Celeste and Meltzer discuss their daily gratitude practices and the rewards of a positive outlook about money, which she describes as a form of energy.

Related: Selling Emergency Preparedness With Optimism

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur