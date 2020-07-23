Entrepreneurs

Gaining Absolute Clarity: Game Changers Academy 2019 Keynote

In this clip from the Game Changers Academy 2019 keynote speech, Peter Voogd describes his one-page plan for achieving entrepreneurial focus.
Leading Authority for Young Entrepreneurs
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Game Changers Academy founder Peter Voogd delivered the 2019 event’s keynote speech in Las Vegas. In this excerpt, Voogd describes the process of developing a one-page plan to set goals.

When Voogd got started as an entrepreneur, he used this plan to clarify who he was, how to motivate himself, who he wanted to be around and what he wanted. He talks about how his plan kept him consistent and helped him gain momentum as he worked towards his goals.

The one-page plan should include:

  • An ideal outcome for the coming six-month period
  • Your values
  • Reasons for wanting to be an entrepreneur
  • One skill or habit you need to develop and master
  • Top action steps or results you need to accomplish to be excited and fulfilled

This exercise will allow you to focus on what’s important — that is, whatever is directly related to your plan — and ignore everything else.

