Starting a Business

The Importance of Setting Expectations When Hiring

Giving potential employees a realistic sense of their first 30 days will help keep them from quitting.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Leading Authority for Young Entrepreneurs
home menu_book
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Peter Voogd talks about the importance of letting potential employees know what to expect if they’re hired. This includes telling them what to expect from your company, both short- and long-term, and what their first 30 days will look like financially, emotionally and physically. Incongruent expectations, Voogd explains, cause employees to lose trust in you.

Voogd describes a scenario in network marketing in which a new hire is promised easy opportunities and sales, only to struggle and quit within the first month. In this example, Voogd recommends setting proper expectations, explaining how the first 30 days of the job can be an emotional roller coaster and will challenge the new employee — that they may feel like quitting. By presenting the reality of the effort required to succeed and offering to help, new hires are more likely to persevere.

Related: Side Hustles for These Times

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the Start Your Own Business (SYOB) course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You will learn everything you need to know about testing the viability of your idea, writing a business plan, raising funds, and opening for business.
Start Learning For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur