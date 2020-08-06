The Importance of Setting Expectations When Hiring

August 6, 2020 1 min read

Peter Voogd talks about the importance of letting potential employees know what to expect if they’re hired. This includes telling them what to expect from your company, both short- and long-term, and what their first 30 days will look like financially, emotionally and physically. Incongruent expectations, Voogd explains, cause employees to lose trust in you.

Voogd describes a scenario in network marketing in which a new hire is promised easy opportunities and sales, only to struggle and quit within the first month. In this example, Voogd recommends setting proper expectations, explaining how the first 30 days of the job can be an emotional roller coaster and will challenge the new employee — that they may feel like quitting. By presenting the reality of the effort required to succeed and offering to help, new hires are more likely to persevere.

