'A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo' Episode 1: 'Hire Self-Sufficient Humans'

Your back is full! There's no room to carry people in remote production.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Welcome to the first of six episodes in my new, Entrepreneur-exclusive short-video series, A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo. You can learn more about it, and me, here. In the meanwhile, enjoy this first installment on how to effectively hire when running a produciton — or any small business — from home, and retun to the Show About Filmmaking homepage every Tuesday at 9 a.m. EST for future installments.

And hey, I think you're swell.

