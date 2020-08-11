'A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo' Episode 1: 'Hire Self-Sufficient Humans'
Your back is full! There's no room to carry people in remote production.
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Welcome to the first of six episodes in my new, Entrepreneur-exclusive short-video series, A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo. You can learn more about it, and me, here. In the meanwhile, enjoy this first installment on how to effectively hire when running a produciton — or any small business — from home, and retun to the Show About Filmmaking homepage every Tuesday at 9 a.m. EST for future installments.
And hey, I think you're swell.
Related: Emmy-Winning Producer and Comedian Neil Garguilo Launches Exclusive Entrepreneur Video Series on the Ups and Downs of Running a Company From Home