5 Ways to Empower Your Child

Natasha D’Anna is a therapist, mother of three, the author of Any Two Can Be Twindollicious and the founder of Twindollicious, a lifestyle blog. Her new book, I Am That Kid, focuses on empowering children and is available for pre-order. She shares her five tips for parents with Jessica Abo, namely:

Embrace your child’s individuality including their differences, structuring life around these distinguishing characteristics Embrace growth by allowing children to trust in themselves, their decisions and their personality Embrace change with help and positivity Embrace “scaffolding,” the knowledge and encouragement you can provide to help kids try new things Empower challenge, making sure they can dabble in multiple activities until they find their niche can be successful at it

D’Anna also provides tips for supporting kids through the changes brought about by COVID-19. She advises parents to relate to kids about what they’re experiencing as they have limited access to their regular peer group, letting them know how you as a family will handle changes and engaging in storytelling and other ways to talk through transitions.

