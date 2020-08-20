Entrepreneurs

Be Yourself or Lose Self-Worth

Be authentic and congruent with who you are to build confidence regardless of the situation you're in.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Leading Authority for Young Entrepreneurs
home menu_book
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Peter Voogd talks about a moment of doubt he had when arriving at a speaking engagement wearing casual jeans and a ball cap but noticing most of the attendees were wearing business suits. He says he realized that he should be comfortable in his own skin regardless of the situation.

Voogd advises being authentic and congruent with who you are, including dressing how you want. Know who you are and that your intentions are pure, he says, and you’ll care less about people’s opinions of you. 

Related: How the One Percent Adapt and Pivot

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the Start Your Own Business (SYOB) course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You will learn everything you need to know about testing the viability of your idea, writing a business plan, raising funds, and opening for business.
Start Learning For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur