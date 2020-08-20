Be Yourself or Lose Self-Worth

August 20, 2020 1 min read

In this video, Peter Voogd talks about a moment of doubt he had when arriving at a speaking engagement wearing casual jeans and a ball cap but noticing most of the attendees were wearing business suits. He says he realized that he should be comfortable in his own skin regardless of the situation.

Voogd advises being authentic and congruent with who you are, including dressing how you want. Know who you are and that your intentions are pure, he says, and you’ll care less about people’s opinions of you.

