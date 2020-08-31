A Toyota-Backed Company Just Test Drove a Flying Car

August 31, 2020 2 min read

Futurama just got a little closer to being the future.

A startup called SkyDrive released a video of a pilot flying a car over the Toyota Test Field in Toyota, Japan. Toyota finances the company, and the project has been years in the making. The ultimate goal: Create a flying taxi by 2023.

Kind of gives new meaning to the concept of Lyft.

“Of the world’s more than 100 flying car projects, only a handful has succeeded with a person on board,” company CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa told The Associated Press. “I hope many people will want to ride it and feel safe.”

Traffic buster

The single-seat car is powered by a battery and four pairs of propellers. In the video, it lifts to six feet above the ground and hovers for roughly five minutes. Can't a drone do that? Maybe, but a human pilot manned this car, which makes this test flight particularly significant—and impressive.