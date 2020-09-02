Selena Gomez Is Cool With Her New Ice Cream Line

September 2, 2020 2 min read

When she was growing up, Selena Gomez was a big fan of the iconic New York City ice cream parlor Serendipity3. Now she's teaming up with Serendipity Brands to create her own personal flavor.

Cookies & Cream Remix consists of pink vanilla ice cream, cookie bites, and chocolate fudge. In an interesting cross-mediums marketing move, the singer has teamed up with K-Pop artists BLACKPINK to release the song "Ice Cream" to help promote her foray into the frozen food aisle.

Ice Cream is the new bottled water

Over the past few years, it seemed like every celebrity was coming out with a bottled water brand. Gwyneth Paltrow has Flow, The Rock has Voss, and the Kardashians have Essentia. Now celebrity-endorsed ice cream is all the rage.

Gomez is just the latest star to attach her name to an ice cream brand. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, hosts of Desus & Mero recently released a six-flavor "bodega capsule" bundle with ice cream purveyor, OddFellows Ice Cream. Last year, Dwayne Johnson released his Dwanta Claus Holiday Pack for craft ice cream company Salt & Straw. Bradley Cooper has endorsed Haagen-Daz. And even senator Bernie Sanders has his own Ben & Jerry's flavor called Bernie's Back.