Celebrity Endorsement

Selena Gomez Is Cool With Her New Ice Cream Line

The pop star is the latest celebrity to jump on the ice cream train.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
home
2 min read

When she was growing up, Selena Gomez was a big fan of the iconic New York City ice cream parlor Serendipity3. Now she's teaming up with Serendipity Brands to create her own personal flavor.

Cookies & Cream Remix consists of pink vanilla ice cream, cookie bites, and chocolate fudge. In an interesting cross-mediums marketing move, the singer has teamed up with K-Pop artists BLACKPINK to release the song "Ice Cream" to help promote her foray into the frozen food aisle. 

 

 

Ice Cream is the new bottled water

Over the past few years, it seemed like every celebrity was coming out with a bottled water brand. Gwyneth Paltrow has Flow, The Rock has Voss, and the Kardashians have Essentia. Now celebrity-endorsed ice cream is all the rage.

Gomez is just the latest star to attach her name to an ice cream brand. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, hosts of Desus & Mero recently released a six-flavor "bodega capsule" bundle with ice cream purveyor, OddFellows Ice Cream. Last year, Dwayne Johnson released his Dwanta Claus Holiday Pack for craft ice cream company Salt & Straw. Bradley Cooper has endorsed Haagen-Daz. And even senator Bernie Sanders has his own Ben & Jerry's flavor called Bernie's Back. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur