'The Startup Story Presents' Episode 1: 'The Hatter'

September 9, 2020 1 min read

In this clip from the premiere episode of “The Startup Story Presents,” the spotlight is on Biggar Hat Store, a bespoke hatmaker in Decatur, Texas. Learn how the shop turns people who don’t typically wear hats into repeat customers by offering something you can’t find anywhere else.

“The Startup Story Presents” is an extension of “The Startup Story” podcast. Every episode presents real founder stories that speak to the resilience and belief necessary to build a successful business. New episodes of “The Startup Story Presents” will accompany remarkable podcast episodes.

Listen to the complete episode of “The Startup Story” featuring Jeff Biggar of Biggar Hat Store.

“The Startup Story Presents” is made in collaboration with Think Branded Media.

