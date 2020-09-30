Find Opportunity in Failure

September 30, 2020 1 min read

As a news reporter, Soledad O’Brien knows that not everything goes the way you hoped it would. An interview subject bails on you, a story you traveled great distances to investigate doesn’t pan out — every day comes with new and unexpected . Learning to be flexible and to pivot quickly has helped Soledad achieve great success as a reporter, and in life. Reflecting on the time that her show got canceled, Soledad shared her philosophy on moving forward: “You have to pick the pieces out of what you think went well, and cobble those pieces together into the next thing that you want to be doing.” can be disappointing and embarrassing, she says, but you can’t dwell on it. “Find the you can pluck from that experience, and run with it.” Learn more at soledadobrienproductions.com.

