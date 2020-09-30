Small Business Tips

Find Opportunity in Failure

Documentarian and entrepreneur Soledad O'Brien on dealing with the unexpected.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read

As a news reporter, Soledad O’Brien knows that not everything goes the way you hoped it would. An interview subject bails on you, a story you traveled great distances to investigate doesn’t pan out — every day comes with new and unexpected challenges. Learning to be flexible and to pivot quickly has helped Soledad achieve great success as a reporter, and in life. Reflecting on the time that her show got canceled, Soledad shared her philosophy on moving forward: “You have to pick the pieces out of what you think went well, and cobble those pieces together into the next thing that you want to be doing.” Failure can be disappointing and embarrassing, she says, but you can’t dwell on it. “Find the opportunity you can pluck from that experience, and run with it.” Learn more at soledadobrienproductions.com.

Entrepreneur Small Business Tips is brought to you by The UPS Store. Every ing for small business, all in one place.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur