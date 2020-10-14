Small Business Tips

Get the Most Out of Your Team

Being a great boss means leaving your ego at the door, says documentarian and entrepreneur Soledad O'Brien.
1 min read

When you’re the boss and writing people’s paychecks, it’s easy to fall into a trap of surrounding yourself with “yes” people. That’s not a good thing, says Soledad O’Brien. “I really had to encourage everyone to give honest feedback and that’s as simple as saying, ‘You have to have ideas, you have to speak in this meeting.’” Explaining her leadership style, Soledad breaks down what she tells her team: “My idea is not the idea. Criticize it, make it better!” This philosophy has resulted in better collaboration, and buy-in from all members of her team, from senior down to junior members. Good ideas can come from anywhere, says Soledad, so leave your ego at the door and listen. Learn more at soledadobrienproductions.com.

Entrepreneur Small Business Tips is brought to you by The UPS Store. Every ing for small business, all in one place.

