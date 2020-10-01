Entrepreneurs

How to Create Content and Get Good on Camera

Focus on impacting your audience to create a legacy that lasts.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Peter Voogd talks about overcoming nervousness about appearing on camera. He advises focusing on the effect you can have on another human being by sharing your gifts and story.

Voogd discusses the importance of ignoring haters who throw their insecurities on you, potentially holding you back. Instead, focus on the one person who is inspired by what you’re doing — proof that you’ve done something right. 

Share your story and gifts via video and the right people will be impacted, Voogd says. Give up the need to be liked and you will stop fearing people, allowing you to go all-in on what’s important.

