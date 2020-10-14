Entrepreneurs

3 Tactics to Reduce Distractions

The founder of Design Pickle, a graphic design service, offers productivity tips. 
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Russ Perry is the founder of Design Pickle, a flat-rate graphic design service. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Perry talks about his three tactics for minimizing noise and distraction, namely:

  1. Reduce distracting inputs by assessing where your distractions are coming from and determining what is necessary and unnecessary for you to pay attention to. 
  2. Protect your space both physically and with regard to your time. Perry talks about his time buffer, which involves waking up at 5 a.m. and avoiding business obligations until 9 a.m., providing a four-hour block for getting clear on his priorities. He also talks about a minimalist space in his office that insulates him from distractions.   
  3. Say “No” to yourself (and your interest in a shiny object) and to others to make space for yourself, as “no” is clarity and certainty. Perry suggests practicing with small things such as saying “no” to Chipotle if you don’t like Chipotle and working your way up to more important things. 

Listen to the complete interview on this episode of “The Startup Story.” 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur