3 Tactics to Reduce Distractions
The founder of Design Pickle, a graphic design service, offers productivity tips.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Russ Perry is the founder of Design Pickle, a flat-rate graphic design service. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Perry talks about his three tactics for minimizing noise and distraction, namely:
- Reduce distracting inputs by assessing where your distractions are coming from and determining what is necessary and unnecessary for you to pay attention to.
- Protect your space both physically and with regard to your time. Perry talks about his time buffer, which involves waking up at 5 a.m. and avoiding business obligations until 9 a.m., providing a four-hour block for getting clear on his priorities. He also talks about a minimalist space in his office that insulates him from distractions.
- Say “No” to yourself (and your interest in a shiny object) and to others to make space for yourself, as “no” is clarity and certainty. Perry suggests practicing with small things such as saying “no” to Chipotle if you don’t like Chipotle and working your way up to more important things.
