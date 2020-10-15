4 Ways to Turn Fear Into Confidence
When you know yourself, other people's insecurities can't affect you.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
In this video, Peter Voogd talks about an early experience of being nervous ahead of a speaking engagement and the ways he’s learned to overcome fear. Voogd's four things for turning fear into confidence are:
- Preparation and research to get excited about what you’re creating and to consistently better your craft
- Shifting your circle of influence, avoiding people who are fearful or play the victim and instead surrounding yourself with positive people
- Strengthening your body and mind, as the effects of a workout can last for as many as 12 hours and help boost confidence
- Knowing yourself, understanding your strengths, vision and purpose so that others’ hatred, insecurities and expectations affect you less
