'The Biohackers Guide to Getting Things Done In Times of Uncertainty' Episode 1: 'Why You Really Procrastinate'

The first in a four-part video series from the author of 'Unstoppable' breaks down eight triggers hijacking your focus.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

My exciting new video series, The Biohackers Guide to Getting Things Done In Times of Uncertainty — a complement to my books Unstoppable and The Unstoppable Journal — will show you why we've been looking at productivity all wrong, so you can uncover the biological and psychological triggers behind why we make excuses. The four installments will Include practical, helpful tips involving binaural beats, visualization, sleep and fitness trackers, nootropics and more so your mind is fired up and focused for whatever life throws at you.

Your excuses are a symptom, not the cause of your procrastination. For many of us, we've been led to believe that we procrastinate and make excuses because we’re just weak-minded. It’s been drilled into us by countless gurus of the self-help industry, and while I completely understand why most believe that procrastination and excuses are the cause of why you can’t get things done, the truth is, there are two sides to procrastination and peak performance. Press play on the video above for more on eight crucial triggers that have been hijacking your focus.

Related: Is The Air In Your Home Making You Stupid? You Might Be Surprised

Want to understand how your Focus Scores? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out why you're unable to focus and get more done. 

