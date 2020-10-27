Technology

The Ask Has Changed

The CEO of video-based CRM technology company Verb talks about how video technology is changing how products are sold.
Rory Cutaia is the CEO of Verb Technology, a video-based CRM software. In this episode of #ThePlaybook, Cutaia talks with host David Meltzer about the company and the future of ecommerce for video.

Cutaia discusses the principle of “what goes around, comes around,” the need for a catalyst that would allow people to recognize how much good can be achieved when people work together and how, as a public company, Verb shares its profits.

Cutaia talks about how advances in technology and mobile speeds have increased the demand for video content and how people have stopped reading anything. The rise of online video is impacting businesses, as evidenced by CRMs such as Netsuite and Salesforce incorporating video into their platforms. He explains that 80 percent of sales are lost when viewers need to switch from video to a website or phone to convert; by incorporating clicks within the video, Verb clients report conversion rate increases of as much as 1,200 percent.

Cutaia discusses Verb’s next steps, including Verb Live, which will allow in-video clicks for livestreams. The adoption of 5G cellular technology, in particular, will lead to an explosion of mobile-based livestreams that could incorporate Verb functionality to sell related products and services directly — “all content will be shoppable,” Cutaia says.

