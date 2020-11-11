Elevator Pitch Ep. 5: 'This Has Never Happened in the History of Elevator Pitch'

November 11, 2020 2 min read

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch invites ambitious entrepreneurs to step into the Entrepreneur Elevator, and then gives them just 60 seconds to pique the interest of a group of judges. It’s a high-pressure, fast-paced environment in which startup founders need to race against the clock while maintaining their composure to make a clear, deliberate pitch that covers at least three essential components:

Defining the company Making the request Specifying what the investment money will be used for

The investors watch the pitch via a video livestream while the elevator ascends to the boardroom floor. Once the 60 seconds are up, the judges vote on whether to open the doors or send the founder back down and pass on investing.

Peter Goldberg, founder of PLG Ventures, opens this female-focused episode of Elevator Pitch by introducing our four investors: Kim Perell, serial entrepreneur; Abyah Wynn, managing partner of Twenty65 Fund; Elaine Russell, co-lead of Greycroft’s Albertsons Fund; and Amanda Groves, partner of Plus Capital. Each of the four judges are working from their homes or offices, watching the pitches over livestream.

This episode opens with Vivian Rosenthal, the co-founder of Frequency, an emotional fitness platform that she calls “Peloton for your mind.” Rosenthal notes that the United States is in the midst of a mental health crisis. She cites an impressive corporate sponsorship and six-figure revenue in the company’s first year. Perhaps most interestingly, she offers something few other entrepreneurs have been able to, given the show’s current work-from-home format: a sample of what Frequency can offer. She closes her concise pitch with a $1 million ask and the promise that, should the judges open the doors for her, she will show them first-hand just how her company’s breathing exercises can change someone’s day.

Before the sample, before even the pitch, Frequency and already has one believer, as Wynn has previously invested in the company. Down to just three judges left, will Rosenthal be able to convince them she’s worth the leap of faith?

Watch now to find out how Frequency accomplishes something never done before on Elevator Pitch and watch more great pitches.