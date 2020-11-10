Stay Close to Your Consumer

November 10, 2020 2 min read

Jason LaRose is the CEO of Equinox Media, an on-demand fitness streaming platform. In this episode of #ThePlaybook, LaRose talks with host David Meltzer about adapting for accelerated change in the fitness space, launching Equinox’s at-home fitness app and the importance of delivering compelling experiences to customers.

LaRose talks about his previous connected fitness experience with Under Armor and how Equinox Media provided him an opportunity to start a platform with fitness as the core mission. He talks about the speed of fitness and changes, particularly since Covid forced closures of gyms nationwide. He also talks about how Equinox Media launched its new app quickly, adapting a nine-month rollout plan for a three-week rollout.

LaRose discusses the importance of delivering compelling customer experiences, as customers have tremendous influence on potential customers. He also talks about how in-person and at-home fitness experiences are complementary and additive and that the app allows users to decide what workouts suit them best.

LaRose provides advice based on his experience, namely:

To do work you enjoy, as he prioritizes doing something he enjoys with people he believes in Always giving every job everything you have, as being great at the job in front of you creates opportunities

