Technology

Stay Close to Your Consumer

The CEO of Equinox Media discusses the accelerated rate of change in the fitness and tech space.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
home menu_book
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jason LaRose is the CEO of Equinox Media, an on-demand fitness streaming platform. In this episode of #ThePlaybook, LaRose talks with host David Meltzer about adapting for accelerated change in the fitness space, launching Equinox’s at-home fitness app and the importance of delivering compelling experiences to customers.

LaRose talks about his previous connected fitness experience with Under Armor and how Equinox Media provided him an opportunity to start a platform with fitness as the core mission. He talks about the speed of fitness and technology changes, particularly since Covid forced closures of gyms nationwide. He also talks about how Equinox Media launched its new app quickly, adapting a nine-month rollout plan for a three-week rollout.

LaRose discusses the importance of delivering compelling customer experiences, as customers have tremendous influence on potential customers. He also talks about how in-person and at-home fitness experiences are complementary and additive and that the app allows users to decide what workouts suit them best.

LaRose provides advice based on his experience, namely:

  1. To do work you enjoy, as he prioritizes doing something he enjoys with people he believes in
  2. Always giving every job everything you have, as being great at the job in front of you creates opportunities 

Related: Roger Goodell, Look Out!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur